Arrest warrant for Sarah Discaya to be released this week

THE arrest warrant against embattled contractor Sarah Discaya will be issued within the week, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

“Inaasahan na din nating lalabas ang warrant of arrest ni Sarah Discaya itong linggong ito, at hindi na rin magtatagal ang pag-aresto sa kanya,” Marcos said in a video statement.

(We also expect Sarah Discaya’s warrant of arrest to be released this week, and her arrest should not be long delayed.)

On December 5, the Office of the Ombudsman filed criminal charges against several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials along with Discaya, the owner of St. Timothy Construction and several others over the anomalous P96.5 million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental.

The project was declared completed and fully paid in 2022 but upon the inspection of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in September 2025, the project was found to be non-existent.

Marcos said eight DPWH officials implicated in the projects have already sent surrender feelers to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The President vowed continuous investigation on flood control projects that funneled public funds to the pockets of corrupt government officials.

“Magpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon. Magpapatuloy ang pagpapanagot. At sisiguraduhin ng pamahalaan na ang pera ng bayan ay maibabalik sa taumbayan,” he said.

(The investigation will continue. Accountability will continue. And the government will ensure that the people’s money is returned to the public.)

Sarah and her husband Curlee own two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)