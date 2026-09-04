Arrest warrant issued vs Sara Duterte

THE Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) has issued an arrest warrant against Vice President Sara Duterte.

This was confirmed by Duterte’s legal counsel Paul Lawrence Lim on Friday, September 4, 2026.

“Today, the Quezon City RTC has issued a warrant of arrest against the Vice President. Regardless of the question on jurisdiction, she has no intention of evading the law and will continue to exercise all her legal remedies,” he said.

The warrant is related to the grave threats case filed against Duterte, stemming from her remark that she contracted someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and then House speaker Martin Romualdez if she were killed.

Duterte made the statement during an online press conference on November 23, 2025.

The court set the bail at P120,000 for each of the three counts of grave threats against Duterte.

The remark was part of Duterte’s outburst after the House committee on good government and public accountability, then investigating on the alleged irregularities in the use of funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), ordered the transfer of detention of her chief of staff Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, who was cited in contempt by the panel over alleged “undue interference,” from the House of Representatives facility to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

Duterte threw expletives against the Marcos couple and Romualdez for putting her staff in hot water amid the political demolition against her.

Article IV of the impeachment complaint alleges that Duterte committed grave threats against the first couple and Romualdez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)