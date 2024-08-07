Arrest warrant vs. Guo seen after case submitted for resolution

MANILA – A senator is expecting that a warrant of arrest will soon be issued against suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo after her human trafficking case was submitted for resolution by the Department of Justice (DOJ) following her non-appearance in the preliminary investigations.

Being submitted for resolution, the case will now be decided by prosecutors on whether to lodge it before the courts on the basis solely of the complainant’s allegations, according to the DOJ.

"Since she did not personally show up nor file her counter affidavit, she will mostly like be liable for human trafficking which is a non-bailable offense," Senator Sherwin Gatchalian told reporters in a Viber message.

"A warrant of arrest will ensue on this particular case," he added.

Gatchalian earlier advised Guo to appear and address the various cases against her, including human trafficking, birth certificate cancellation, and disobedience to summons.

The Senate issued an arrest order against Guo last July 11 after failing to attend two hearings related to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub raided in her municipality before the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

She also failed to attend the three hearings on the human trafficking cases filed before the DOJ.

Based on the monitoring of the Bureau of Immigration, Guo is still in the country. (PNA)