Arrest warrant vs Jinggoy Estrada, others out

THE Sandiganbayan Second Division has issued an arrest warrant against Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan in relation to the graft complaints filed against them by the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged anomalous flood control projects.
The anti-graft court’s Second Division, chaired by Presiding Justice Geraldine Econg, also issued a hold departure order against Estrada, Bonoan and their other co accused -- Engineers Denryl Cortuna, Arturo Gonzales Jr., and Manny Bulosan.
A plunder complaint was also filed against Estrada and his co-accused, and it was raffled to the Sandiganbayan 5th Division.
The Ombudsman earlier said the charges stemmed from the “intricate mechanism, illegal budgetary insertions and project allocations within the DPWH infrastructure portfolio for fiscal year 2025.”
Prosecutors claimed approximately P573 million in alleged kickbacks were delivered to Estrada after funneling funds into designated infrastructure projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)