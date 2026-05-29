Arrest warrant vs Jinggoy Estrada, others out

THE Sandiganbayan Second Division has issued an arrest warrant against Senator Jinggoy Estrada and former Public Works and Highways secretary Manuel Bonoan in relation to the graft complaints filed against them by the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

The anti-graft court’s Second Division, chaired by Presiding Justice Geraldine Econg, also issued a hold departure order against Estrada, Bonoan and their other co accused -- Engineers Denryl Cortuna, Arturo Gonzales Jr., and Manny Bulosan.