Arrest warrant vs Porac mayor ‘irrelevant’ in DQ case

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday, December 2, 2025, that the recently issued warrant of arrest against Porac, Pampanga Mayor Jaime Capil is immaterial to the pending disqualification case he is facing regarding the May 2025 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is not concerned with the criminal charges he is facing.

"The court's action regarding a criminal case has no effect on us. That's a separate case altogether, " said Garcia.

"For us, what is pending is a purely administrative case for disqualification, " he added.

Earlier, a warrant of arrest has been issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court against Capil.

This is in relation to the alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in Porac.

In late May 2025, the Comelec Second Division ruled to disqualify Capil, citing the fact that he was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman last April 2025 after finding him guilty of gross neglect of duty.

Capil has since filed a motion for reconsideration (MR) before the Comelec en banc.

Garcia said the decision on the disqualification case filed against Capil is set to come out “anytime.”

The poll chief said the MR filed by Capil before the Commission en banc is still under deliberation.

"The case is currently being resolved by the en banc... Let’s see what the en banc's decision will be, whether the decision by the division will be affirmed or reversed, " said the official.

"We just want to guarantee that the Comelec is prioritizing it. The decision on that matter could be released anytime, " Garcia added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)