Arrest warrant vs Quiboloy out

In a statement, Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed elation over the issuance of an arrest order against Quiboloy.

“Once he is arrested, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will expect his appearance in our next hearing,” she said.

“Pinapanawagan ko din kay Quiboloy na huwag nang mag-inarte. Ang dami na niyang ginawa para takbuhan ang obligasyon niya sa batas. He should just cooperate and properly answer the accusations hurled against him. Kung walang kasalanan, hindi kailangang magtago,” she added.

(I also call on Quiboloy to stop acting. He has done a lot to run away from his obligation to the law. He should just cooperate and properly answer the accusations hurled against him. If he had not done wrong, there is no need to hide.)

Hontiveros is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which probes the alleged crime activities perpetrated by Quiboloy and other officials of the KJC such as physical and sexual abuse.

The Senate also issued an arrest order against Quiboloy to compel him to attend the panel’s inquiry.

Quiboloy maintained that he will only face the allegations against him in a proper court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)