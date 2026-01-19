Arrest warrants out for Revilla, 6 others over flood scam

THE Sandiganbayan Third Division on Monday, January 19, 2026, issued arrest warrants against former senator Bong Revilla and six others in connection with a “ghost” flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

Also ordered arrested were former Bulacan District Engineering Office officials Brice Hernandez, Arjay Domasig, Jaypee Mendoza, Emelita Juat, Juanito Mendoza, and Christina Pineda.

The court also issued hold departure orders (HDOs) to prevent the accused from leaving the country while the case proceeds. HDOs are enforced by immigration authorities to ensure that individuals remain in the Philippines to face charges and participate in court proceedings.

On Friday, January 16, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a case of malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents, a crime punishable by imprisonment, fines or restitution of misappropriated funds, and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) in December 2025 recommended to the Ombudsman the filing of charges against Revilla and several others over alleged anomalies in flood control projects in Bulacan, Valenzuela, and Marinduque.

Retired Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo earlier implicated Revilla, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, and former senator Nancy Binay in alleged irregularities involving flood control projects during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on September 25, 2025.

Reading from his affidavit, Bernardo admitted to his own wrongdoing, saying he allowed himself to be used in illegal activities and apologized to the public and his family.

He also claimed to have delivered millions of pesos in alleged kickbacks to Revilla, Escudero, and Binay through intermediaries in connection with projects in Bulacan, Valenzuela, Marinduque, and other areas. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)