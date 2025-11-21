Arrest warrants out vs Co, 17 others

ARREST warrants have been issued against former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co and 17 others in relation to the anomalous flood control projects, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced Friday, November 21, 2025.

In a video statement, Marcos said the 17 other individuals who were issued with arrest warrants were officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Sunwest Corporation, a construction firm co-founded by Co.

“Ang susunod na hakbang ay wala nang paligoy-ligoy pa ang ating mga otoridad ay syempre ipapatupad na nila itong mga arrest warrant na ito aarestuhin na sila ihaharap sa korte at pananagutin sa batas, walang special na pagtrato walang sinasanto,” Marcos said.

(The next step is straightforward: our authorities will, of course, enforce these arrest warrants. They will be arrested, brought to court, and held accountable under the law. There will be no special treatment and no one will be spared.)

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation through falsification and two counts of graft charges against Co, several officials of DPWH-Mimaropa and the board of directors of construction firm Sunwest Corporation before the Sandiganbayan over the irregularities in the implementation of a P289 million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

The Sunwest Corporation is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)