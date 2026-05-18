Arrested NBI driver tests positive for gunpowder residue

“Yes, base sa resulta ng Soco, nag-positive ito sa gunpowder nitrates. Yun sa paraffin test, chine-check kung may presence ng mga nitrate particles na karaniwang associated sa gunpowder,” she said.

(Yes, based on the Soco results, he tested positive for gunpowder nitrates. In the paraffin test, what is being checked is the presence of nitrate particles that are commonly associated with gunpowder.)

“Sa ngayon, hindi pa tayo makakapagbigay ng conclusive details dahil ongoing pa ‘yung isinasagawang imbestigasyon…Hindi pa yun indikasyon na itong alleged driver na ito nagpaputok (ng baril),” she added.

(At this time, we cannot provide conclusive details because the investigation is still ongoing… That is not yet an indication that this alleged driver fired a gun.)

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier confirmed the arrest of Mel Oragon, a volunteer driver and not an official employee of the agency.

Oragon was arrested on the second floor of the Senate building where gunshots were heard amid tensions on the evening of May 13 between NBI agents and personnel from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Authorities seized 30 pieces of live ammunition of an M16 firearm and 15 pieces of ammunition of a caliber 9mm.

He was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, alarms and scandal, grave threats, direct assault with attempted homicide, and violation of Senate Security Regulation.

The conflict ensued amid the looming arrest of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in relation to the warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over charges for crime against humanity of murder due to the implementation of drug war under former President Rodrigo Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)