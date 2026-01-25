Arrested Russian vlogger tests negative for HIV, faces deportation

A 21-YEAR-OLD Russian social media content creator who sparked alarm with videos claiming he would spread human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the Philippines has tested negative for the virus, authorities confirmed.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said medical examinations conducted in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) showed Nikita Chekhov was non-reactive for HIV and negative for other related illnesses.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is considering the threats of Chekhov as “rage-bait.”

Authorities said the results support their assessment that the posts were intended to provoke attention rather than reflect any real public-health threat.

Chekhov, a vlogger who went viral on platforms like TikTok after posting clips from Bonifacio Global City in Taguig suggesting he intended to spread HIV during his stay, was arrested by the BI inside a Quezon City condominium on January 21.

The foreigner, who arrived in the Philippines from Shanghai, China on January 15 as a tourist, explained his social media content was meant to go viral and did not reflect an intention to harm anyone.

He said his content was only a response to hostile online comments by exaggerating what some social media users had said about foreigners, hoping the unusual phrasing would become a meme.

“I analyzed it and saw that some Filipinos think of foreigners in a very stereotypical way. I was getting many comments like ‘stop spreading your viruses, foreigner,’ ‘passport bro,’ ‘lbh,’ ‘HIV alert,’ just for being me. I was just doing some dances, silent TikToks, and still getting that hate,” said Chekhov.

“And as a content creator, I analyzed and thought, how do I attract attention? That’s how I came up with the ‘spread HIV’ thing. I literally said out loud what Filipinos were saying to me. I was expecting it to become a meme,” he added.

He clarified that he does not have HIV and had no intention of spreading it, adding that he now has a better understanding of Filipino norms and expectations.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the agency is treating Chekhov as an undesirable alien, and he is being prepared for deportation after his detention at the bureau’s facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.

The case drew comparisons to recent incidents involving foreign content creators whose online behavior sparked public outrage in the country.

Philippine authorities have maintained that visitors who engage in content that disrespects local communities, or jeopardizes public safety will be subject to legal action under Philippine law. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)