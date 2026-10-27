Arrested veteran journalist 'denied due process'

PROSECUTOR General Richard Fadullon said veteran journalist Philip Lustre Jr. was denied due process because he did not receive a copy of the complaint against him that would have enabled him to respond before an arrest warrant was issued.

In an interview Monday, October 26, 2026, Fadullon said prosecutors should have exercised due diligence, particularly in verifying the respondent’s address and affiliation.

“Apparently, in this particular case, reliance was made on the information provided in the investigation data form saying that he was connected with Philippine Daily Inquirer. That’s why he never received his copy of the complaint,” Fadullon said.

“That’s why I believe the respondent and the lawyer are claiming that they were not given due process. I would have to agree with them that they were not given due process, as they were not given the opportunity to answer,” he added.

Police officers from the Quezon City Police District picked up Lustre shortly after a news forum at a restaurant by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 10 in Davao City.

Lustre, 72, said he was not aware of the charges against him.

Lustre is the author of the book titled “Kill, Kill, Kill,” which is about the bloody drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The veteran journalist was released from detention later that day after posting P48,000 bail.

Fadullon said the complainant may face perjury charges if it is established that they intentionally provided false information to trick the court or the respondent.

Lustre’s lawyer, Dino De Leon, said Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, Attorney Manases Carpio, lodged the complaint against Lustre, based on a copy of the information filed before the Davao City court.

De Leon said the complaint stemmed from Lustre’s March 6 Facebook post, in which he allegedly linked the complainant to the 18 alleged former bagmen of ex-congressman Zaldy Co who have claimed to have delivered kickbacks to various government officials.

In the post, Lustre allegedly claimed that Carpio funded the operation of the 18 bagmen.

De Leon said he would ask the Department of Justice to investigate his client’s arrest for potential irregularities, including the deprivation of due process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)