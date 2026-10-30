As ultimatum expires, PNP renews plea for Dela Rosa to surrender

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Deputy Chief for Administration Police Lieutenant General Wilson Lopez has appealed to Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to surrender, warning that his eventual arrest could lead to a dangerous encounter.

In a press conference on Friday, October 30, 2026, Lopez, who heads the special task force formed to locate and arrest Dela Rosa, said the PNP was saddened by the situation involving the former police chief but continued to urge him to surrender to prevent further complications.

Lopez likened Dela Rosa to a parent who would do everything to protect his children, recalling that the senator had once served as the “father” of the PNP.

He said Dela Rosa, as a former PNP chief, should understand the responsibility of protecting police personnel and would not want any member of the organization to get hurt.

“If in his heart he still considers himself the father of the PNP, I know he would not allow one or two, or any member of the Philippine National Police, to get hurt,” Lopez said.

He reiterated the PNP’s appeal for Dela Rosa to surrender to prevent possible harm to police personnel.

Lopez said manhunt operations would intensify beginning Saturday, October 31, following the expiration of the one-week ultimatum for Dela Rosa to surrender.

Tracker teams have been assigned to each police regional office to verify leads and information on the senator’s possible whereabouts.

The PNP has also established hotlines to receive information from the public.

Lopez said intelligence information indicated that Dela Rosa remained in the country, adding that the senator’s movements were becoming increasingly restricted.

“You know, when a P50-million bounty is offered, there is a possibility that many people will call in with information about his possible whereabouts. We can see that Senator Dela Rosa is being very careful these days,” Lopez said.

Asked whether Dela Rosa’s arrest could lead to an armed encounter, Lopez said authorities were considering all possibilities.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity in connection with killings during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa headed the PNP during the early years of Duterte’s administration and served as the campaign’s chief implementer.

He was last seen leaving the Senate in the early hours of May 14, 2026, with fellow Senator Robin Padilla, following an extended absence from the chamber that began in November 2025. / TPM