Ng: ASAP celebrates its 30th year in Vancouver, Canada

Stars in attendance include music and entertainment royalty: Martin Nievera, the one and only Concert King, who is back in Vancouver for the fourth time after opening two branches of Jollibee in Greater Vancouver and performing at a Filipino festival last summer; the Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla, who is also busy with her oasis in Quezon, which accommodates very small groups of four per booking; Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez; musical composer, singer, hitmaker, and still-funny-as-ever Ogie Alcasid; and vocal sensations Darren Espanto, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto, and her roommate Yeng Constantino.

Also present were the new generation of stars Belle Mariano and Alexa Ilacad, both respectful and sweet. It was my second time meeting Edward Barber — the first being when he was shooting for the Bea Alonzo and Aga Muhlach movie filmed in Vancouver years ago. Host Robi Domingo also attended the press conference, sharing that he will be hosting my high school alma mater, ICA Greenhills’, alumni homecoming in November.