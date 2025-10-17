Ng: ASAP celebrates its 30th year in Vancouver, Canada

THE energy is electric in Vancouver as ASAP 30 — the legendary Filipino musical variety show — continues its international concert tour with a star-studded cast of 37 big-name artists all on one stage. This follows their successful performances in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and Los Angeles, United States.
Today, twelve of the biggest and brightest names in Philippine showbiz gathered at the prestigious Metropolitan Hotel in downtown Vancouver for a light brunch and a round-robin, speed-dating-style press conference with local media ahead of their major back-to-back live shows this Saturday.
Stars in attendance include music and entertainment royalty: Martin Nievera, the one and only Concert King, who is back in Vancouver for the fourth time after opening two branches of Jollibee in Greater Vancouver and performing at a Filipino festival last summer; the Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla, who is also busy with her oasis in Quezon, which accommodates very small groups of four per booking; Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez; musical composer, singer, hitmaker, and still-funny-as-ever Ogie Alcasid; and vocal sensations Darren Espanto, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto, and her roommate Yeng Constantino.
Also present were the new generation of stars Belle Mariano and Alexa Ilacad, both respectful and sweet. It was my second time meeting Edward Barber — the first being when he was shooting for the Bea Alonzo and Aga Muhlach movie filmed in Vancouver years ago. Host Robi Domingo also attended the press conference, sharing that he will be hosting my high school alma mater, ICA Greenhills’, alumni homecoming in November.
This gathering was not your average press junket — as TJ Manotoc, fresh from Los Angeles, served as the moderator and explained that two artists at a time would join each media table, ensuring everyone got a chance to meet and interview all the stars.
The press conference began with an intimate private brunch, where members of the media were treated to buttery croissants with ham, Emmental cheese, and egg; sourdough baguettes with hearty meats; and very filling smoked salmon bagels with cream cheese. Desserts, from freshly baked cookies to moist chocolate brownie squares and cranberry scones, were there for the taking.
This up-close-and-personal format allowed for candid conversations, photo opportunities and selfies, and genuine moments of connection between the celebrities and chosen media personalities.
During interviews, artists shared their excitement about performing for their kababayans in Vancouver, updates on their latest projects, and the joy of being part of a production that has been a fixture in Filipino households for three decades. Many reflected on the significance of ASAP turning 30, describing it as a family that continues to evolve while celebrating the best of Filipino talent.
There will be two shows on Saturday — one at 12:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. — both featuring the same cast but with different numbers and segments. The concerts will be held at the PNE in Hastings, Burnaby. Expect powerhouse performances, especially as It’s Showtime hosts join the ASAP stage for the first time. As of this moment, hosts Kim Chiu, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, and Paulo Avelino have landed in Vancouver and will be part the shows on Saturday.
There’s still time to get tickets — check out Vancouver Filipino Community on Facebook or visit mytfc.com for availability.