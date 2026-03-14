ASEAN acts to shield SE Asia energy, food security from Mideast crisis

MANILA – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has agreed to intensify coordination to ensure food security and energy supply in the region amid heightened uncertainty over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has been causing massive disruption to global supply chains and major oil price hikes across the region.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro convened a special ASEAN foreign ministers meeting to discuss ways forward for Southeast Asia in response to the crisis via a videoconference on Friday.

The meeting, Lazaro said, emphasized the need to strengthen regional connectivity, energy preparedness, and diversification of energy sources, including renewable and alternative energy.

It also highlighted logistics connectivity and supply chain resilience to ensure stable access to affordable essential goods, especially food and food products, across ASEAN.

The Filipino top diplomat did not elaborate but said the ASEAN Center for Energy is also currently discussing “immediate measures” to address the oil price hikes.

The foreign ministers and senior officials present then called for the “full use” of existing ASEAN mechanisms to bolster energy resiliency, such as the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security (APSA), the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding, and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline (TAGP).

Under APSA, all ASEAN member states will endeavor to supply petroleum to a fellow member state in distress at an aggregate amount equal to 10 percent of its normal domestic requirement.

During periods of petroleum shortages and emergencies affecting the whole ASEAN region, on the other hand, the ASEAN Council on Petroleum Secretary in Charge will facilitate coordination with regional and international bodies to manage emergency energy supply.

As the situation in the region develops, Lazaro said ASEAN will continue to “intensify synergy” among relevant ASEAN sectoral bodies, including those responsible for economic, finance, transport, food and agriculture, and energy cooperation. (PNA)