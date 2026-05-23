ASEAN officials push for ‘people-centered’ transport sector

MANILA – Senior officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pushed for building a more connected, forward-looking, and people-centered transport sector in the region during two international dialogues held from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Philippines, as chair of the ASEAN Transport Meetings in 2026, convened the 61st ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting and the 5th ASEAN – US Senior Transport Officials Dialogue.

During these gatherings, ASEAN member states and dialogue partners discussed key regional transport priorities, strengthening cooperation, and advancing initiatives toward safe, seamless, resilient, sustainable, innovative, and inclusive transport systems in the ASEAN region.

In particular, the executives are committed to building a transport sector that responds to evolving regional and global challenges through strengthened cooperation and collective action.

In a statement Friday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working closely with ASEAN member states in advancing transport cooperation to improve connectivity, mobility, and the quality of life of ASEAN people.

“As we navigate our future together, it is incumbent upon ASEAN to show the world our strong commitment to continuously work towards strengthening our transport connectivity and mobility for the betterment of our people and the future generations,” Lopez said.

On the other hand, DOTr Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development Teodorico Jose Delfin called on ASEAN senior transport officials to ensure that regional gains in the transport sector would translate into tangible benefits for the regional bloc's people.

“In many ways, transport is one of the most visible and tangible manifestations of ASEAN integration. Through transport, our very people should be able to see, feel, and benefit from ASEAN,” Delfin said.

This year, the Philippines assumed the ASEAN chairship, taking over from Malaysia.

The events focus on themes such as "Navigating Our Future, Together," with core pillars including peace and security, prosperity, and people empowerment.

The ASEAN region has a combined population of nearly 700 million and is seen to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.

Transportation is considered as one of the key pillars of the region’s shared progress. (PNA)