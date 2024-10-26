ASEAN states send air assets, aid to ‘Kristine’-hit PH

FOUR Southeast Asian nations – Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia – are sending assistance to the Philippines to support its ongoing recovery efforts after the devastation left by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami).

At the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said Singapore would send its air assets to assist in the delivery of relief to affected regions.

“Although, again, hindi natin pro-problemahin iyong family food packs, hygiene kits subalit iyong pagtulong sa atin ng mga ibang bansa namely – automatic iyong tulong ng Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia – pormal na iyan. Nagpadala rin sila ng air assets (Although, again, we don't have a problem with the relief items, but other countries are helping us namely – it’s automatic for Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia to help – that's formal. They've also sent their air assets,” he said.

Nepomuceno did not mention further details about the assistance but noted that any additional help is “a sign of solidarity with our partners."

In a statement on Saturday, the Singaporean Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Singaporean Armed Forces (SAF) is deploying one Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft to aid in humanitarian efforts in the country.

“The SAF’s contributions underscore the warm and friendly bilateral and defense ties and close Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation between Singapore and the Philippines,” it said.

The RSAF C-130 aircraft will provide airlift support to deliver humanitarian aid supplies to communities affected by the storm. (PNA)