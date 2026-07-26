Aseanapol members pledge stronger cooperation vs transnational crime

POLICE organizations from Southeast Asia have renewed commitments to deepen regional cooperation against transnational crime, adopting measures aimed at strengthening intelligence sharing, joint operations, and law enforcement capabilities across the region.

Hosted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the theme “United in Vision: Securing People and Strengthening Collaboration,” the three-day 44th Aseanapol Conference brought together police chiefs and heads of delegation from Aseanapol member states, along with representatives from 12 dialogue partners and 11 observer organizations.

PNP chief and Aseanapol chairperson General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the conference produced concrete agreements that would enhance collective efforts against cross-border criminal activities, particularly cybercrime, online scams, terrorism, human trafficking, and other emerging security threats.

Among the key outcomes of the conference were the approval of measures to intensify cooperation in combating illicit drug trafficking, firearms smuggling, financial crimes, wildlife crimes, and maritime offenses.

Delegates also backed the continued modernization of the Electronic Aseanapol Database System (e-ADS), expanded forensic collaboration, increased police training and personnel exchanges, and the implementation of the Asean Police Combat Operational Task Force for 2026 to 2028.

Following the conference, Nartatez directed PNP units to begin implementing relevant Aseanapol resolutions, particularly those involving intelligence exchange, cybercrime investigations, and anti-online scam operations.

The PNP chief said the agreements reached during the conference are expected to improve operational coordination among police organizations in Southeast Asia while reinforcing partnerships needed to address crimes that transcend national borders.

Aside from the multilateral discussions, Nartatez held bilateral meetings with law enforcement counterparts from Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, New Zealand, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as officials from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The meetings focused on expanding cooperation in maritime security, counterterrorism, child protection, cybercrime investigations, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

The conference also endorsed Timor-Leste's admission as Aseanapol’s 11th member, a move that is expected to further strengthen the region's law enforcement network once formally adopted through a Joint Communique.

According to the PNP, Timor-Leste's inclusion would expand intelligence-sharing mechanisms and operational coordination among Southeast Asian police organizations, allowing member countries to respond more effectively to trafficking, smuggling, cyber-enabled crimes, and other transnational threats.

The Philippines also formally assumed the Aseanapol chairmanship from the Royal Thai Police during the conference. Indonesia is scheduled to host the 45th Aseanapol Conference next year.

The PNP said the successful hosting of the conference underscored the Philippines' role as a reliable partner in regional security cooperation, with authorities aiming to ensure that commitments made during the gathering translate into concrete law enforcement actions that will enhance public safety across Southeast Asia. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)