Asian bishops call for ceasefire, peace talks in Middle East

THE Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC) joined calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East on March 3, 2026, following the escalation of hostilities between Israel, the United States, and Iran.

In a statement signed by its central committee, the FABC echoed the appeal of Pope Leo XIV, who stressed that peace cannot be built on threats or weapons.

"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for all parties to exercise moral responsibility, resisting the spiral of escalation that leads only to deeper suffering and irreversible loss," the FABC said.

The Asian bishops expressed concern over the continued violence, particularly the "recent cycles of bombardment and retaliation" involving global and regional powers.

"The recent cycles of bombardment and retaliation... risk plunging the region and the world into a conflict of incalculable human and economic consequences," the FABC said.

The prelates appealed to nations to open pathways toward peaceful dialogue, noting that only "sincere, responsible, and sustained dialogue" will bring lasting peace.

"We urge the restoration of diplomacy as the primary instrument for resolving conflicts. Dialogue, however difficult, remains the only path that respects the dignity of peoples and the sovereignty of nations," the FABC said.

The bishops also urged leaders to consider the effects of war on the vulnerable.

"We stand with the poor and the victims of war, whose cries often go unheard amid geopolitical calculations. Their suffering must remain at the center of all efforts toward peace," the FABC said.

On February 28, Israel and the United States coordinated strikes on sites in Iran, citing concerns over its nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched drones and ballistic missiles at Israel and US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)