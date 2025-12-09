Assets, bank accounts of firms, lawmakers frozen amid flood control probe

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has issued a freeze order on the bank accounts, properties and air assets of two construction firms, as well as of Benguet Lone District Representative Eric Yap and his brother ACT-CIS party-list Representative Edvic Yap amid their implication in the anomalous flood control projects.

In a video statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said 280 bank accounts, 22 insurance policies, three securities accounts and eight aircrafts linked to Silverwolves Construction Corporation, the Sky Yard Aviation Corporation, and the Yap brothers were covered by the order.

Marcos said from 2022 to 2025, the Silverwolves Corporation, to which the Yap brothers reportedly serve as beneficial owners, bagged P16 billion worth of flood control projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Congressman Eric Yap serves as the House Committee on Appropriations chairman from 2020 to 2022.

“Kailangan natin ang mga freeze order na ito para hindi maibenta ang mga ari-arian at para maibalik natin sa ating mga kababayan ang bawat pisong pinaghihinalaang ninakaw,” said Marcos.

(We need these freeze orders so that the assets cannot be sold and so we can return to our people every peso suspected to have been stolen.)

“Magpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon, magpapatuloy ang pagpapanagot at titiyakin ng pamahalaan na ang pera ng bayan ay maibabalik sa taong bayan,” he added.

(The investigation will continue, accountability will continue, and the government will ensure that the people’s money is returned to the public.)

In October, the DPWH filed malversation and graft charges against the Silverwolves Construction over the two phases of the unfinished flood control projects in La Union valued at P89.7 million each.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla also earlier said that Congressman Edvic received money through bank transfers from the contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, who are also being linked to anomalous flood control projects.

According to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), to date, 4,679 bank accounts, 283 insurance policies, 255 motor vehicles, 178 real properties, 16 e-wallet accounts, and three securities accounts with a total value of P13 billion have been frozen due to their links to the anomalous flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)