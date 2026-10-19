Ateneo snaps 9-game skid, routs UPIS in UAAP U16 basketball

Ateneo de Manila University finally barged into the win column, routing University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), 100-80, in the UAAP Season 89 U16 basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City on Sunday.

Jayden Ylen led the Blue Eagles with 22 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists as Ateneo snapped a nine-game losing streak.

His short jumper gave Ateneo its biggest lead at 79-56 in the third quarter.

“Well, it was really exciting. I was really looking forward to this. Going into a home game especially against a rival, I really wanted to get this win. So it was really an important game for me,” Ylen said.

Diego Bautista also scored 22 points, along with five rebounds and four steals, while Chris Llavore added 18 points and nine rebounds. Karl Gandionco contributed 11 points.

“We’re so blessed. Breaks went our way. These guys were the ones who did it. They worked hard for it. Even in practice yesterday, so it started there, we just translated it into the game,” Ateneo coach Jeff Mangubat said.

Zandro Lugatiman posted 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Hubert Bautista added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Maroons, who fell to 2-7 after their third straight loss.

Pedro Santos contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Dominic Labao had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ateneo will next face University of Santo Tomas on Oct. 24, while UPIS takes on defending champion National University Nazareth School on Oct. 29. (Jean Malanum/PNA)