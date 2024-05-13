Atin Ito coalition to hold 2nd civilian supply mission in WPS

UNFAZED by the reported heavy presence of Chinese Marine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc (BdM), the Atin Ito coalition will push through with its planned civilian supply mission in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, Akbayan Party President and Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David said they are not intimidated by the presence of Chinese authorities in the WPS but it inspires Filipinos to remain united and go further to defend the country’s sovereign rights in the area.

“We strongly affirm that our upcoming civilian supply mission to the West Philippine Sea is a legitimate exercise of Filipino citizens' right to movement within our own territory. Our mission is peaceful, based on international law and aimed at asserting our sovereign rights,” she said.

“The reported heavy presence of Chinese marine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc is lamentable, but not surprising. It only underscores the urgency of civilianizing the area in response to China's militarization,” she added.

David said they will conduct a “peaceful” voyage with determination, not provocation, to civilianize the region and safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

The mission to BdM, also known as Scarborough Shoal, will be held from May 14 to 17, 2024, sailing off from the shores of Zambales.

Around 100 Filipino boats will join the mission.

Participants will install symbolic markers/buoys emblazoned with the rallying cry “WPS, Atin Ito!” (WPS is ours!) to reinforce the country’s territorial integrity.

On December 11, 2024, the coalition successfully conducted its first-ever civilian mission in the WPS, which is being owned by China, handing over gifts to civilians and non-military personnel in the area. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)