Atong Ang believed to have fled via PH backdoor routes

“According to reports, nagkaroon ng operations si Charlie Atong Ang ng e-sabong, so may sarili siyang gaming outfit doon sa Cambodia. Now we are in contact with the police authorities there. Nagco-coordinate na ang ating PNP para makakuha ng more solid information pero ang pag-repatriate nito ay mas effective siguro ay hihintayin natin si Pangulo na kausapin ang kanyang counterpart doon sa Cambodia para sila na ang mag-usap para maibalik kaagad dito kung andun siya,” he said.

(According to reports, Charlie Atong Ang was involved in e-sabong operations, so he has his own gaming outfit there in Cambodia. We are now in contact with the police authorities there. Our PNP is already coordinating to obtain more solid information, but as for his repatriation, it may be more effective to wait for the President to speak with his counterpart in Cambodia so they can discuss it directly and have him brought back here immediately, if he is indeed there.)

Remulla likened the situation to the arrest of former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in Timor Leste last year through the cooperation between the leaders of both countries despite the prohibition on extradition.

With no Bureau of Immigration (BI) records showing Ang legally exited the country through any monitored airport or seaport, investigators were led to believe he may have left via unmonitored coastal or land routes, a tactic known as a “backdoor” exit.

Following the issuance of arrest warrant against him and his co-accused for kidnapping with homicide and serious illegal detention, law enforcement officer, including the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), have conducted multiple search operations in his known properties across Metro Manila, Batangas, Pampanga, and Negros Island. So far, these have failed to produce any sign of the missing businessman.

The DILG has also moved to cancel Ang’s passport to limit his international movement and has sought an International Criminal Police Organization Red Notice to rally global cooperation in his apprehension.

The agency also placed a P10 million bounty for Ang’s arrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)