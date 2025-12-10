Atong Ang indicted over missing sabungeros case

The DOJ also recommended the filing of 16 counts of kidnapping with serious illegal detention against Ang, Orapa, Claveria, Anig-ig, Borican, Andres, Almedilla, Encarnacion, Cabillan and several still unidentified policemen.

“As to the other respondents, the case/s were dismissed without prejudice to the re-filing of any complaint with the Department of Justice should future evidence arise linking them directly to the acts of unlawful detention,” the justice department said.

The charges will be filed in Regional Trial Courts of Lipa City in Batangas, Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and San Pablo, Laguna.

The case concerns 34 cockfighting enthusiasts who vanished between 2021 and 2022, allegedly in connection with online cockfighting (e-sabong) operations.

Government prosecutors put weight to the statements of Ang’s former security chief Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who claimed that the gaming tycoon was the mastermind behind their abduction and that bodies of many missing sabungeros were dumped into Taal Lake.

“The record shows that all orders to apprehend ‘cheating’ sabungeros emanated from Ang,” the resolution stated.

“His acts reveal not mere acquiescence but direct supervision of the scheme, using his farm and organization as the staging ground,” he added.

Ang earlier filed charges against his accusers but it was dismissed by the court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)