Manila

Atong Ang indicted over missing sabungeros case

Atong Ang
MANILA. Gaming tycoon Charlie "Atong" Ang testifies before the Senate inquiry into missing sabungeros Monday, March 21, 2022.Screenshot from Senate video
Published on

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally indicted high-profile businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and 25 other individuals in connection to the disappearance and suspected deaths of several cockfighting enthusiasts, locally known as “sabungeros.”

In a statement, the DOJ said it found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to charge Ang and the following individuals with 10 counts of kidnapping with homicide:

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa

  • Rogelio Teodoso Borican Jr.

  • Rodelo Anig-ig

  • Jezrel Mahilum

  • Mark Carlo Zabala

  • Ronquillo Anding

  • Mark Carlo Zabala

  • Police Staff Master Sergeant Joey Natanauan Encarnacion

  • Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron Ezrah Lagahit Cabillan

  • Police Master Sergeant (PMSG) Michael Jaictin Claveria

  • Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Mark Anthony Aguilo Manrique

  • PSMS Anderson Orozco Abary

  • Police Staff Sergeant (PSSG) Edmon Hernandez Muñoz

  • PSSG Alfredo Uy Andres

  • Police Major Philip Almedilla

  • Police Lieutenant Henry Sasaluya

  • Police Chief Master Sergeant Arturo Dela Cruz

  • PSMS Farvy Opalla Dela Cruz

  • PSSG Alfredo Uy Andes

  • PSMS Joey Encarnacion

  • Police Corporal Angel Joseph Martin

  • Jezrel Lazarte Mahilum

  • Emman Cayunda Falle

  • Julious Tagalog Gumulon

  • PMSG Renan Lagrosa Fulgencio

The DOJ also recommended the filing of 16 counts of kidnapping with serious illegal detention against Ang, Orapa, Claveria, Anig-ig, Borican, Andres, Almedilla, Encarnacion, Cabillan and several still unidentified policemen.

“As to the other respondents, the case/s were dismissed without prejudice to the re-filing of any complaint with the Department of Justice should future evidence arise linking them directly to the acts of unlawful detention,” the justice department said.

The charges will be filed in Regional Trial Courts of Lipa City in Batangas, Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and San Pablo, Laguna.

The case concerns 34 cockfighting enthusiasts who vanished between 2021 and 2022, allegedly in connection with online cockfighting (e-sabong) operations.

Government prosecutors put weight to the statements of Ang’s former security chief Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who claimed that the gaming tycoon was the mastermind behind their abduction and that bodies of many missing sabungeros were dumped into Taal Lake.

“The record shows that all orders to apprehend ‘cheating’ sabungeros emanated from Ang,” the resolution stated.

“His acts reveal not mere acquiescence but direct supervision of the scheme, using his farm and organization as the staging ground,” he added.

Ang earlier filed charges against his accusers but it was dismissed by the court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph