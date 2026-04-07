Atong Ang ‘spotted’ in Vietnam

FUGITIVE gaming tycoon and businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang was reportedly sighted in Vietnam, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

In a phone interview with reporters, Remulla said they received an intelligence report that Ang is hiding in Vietnam.

“It is an intelligence report and we are following it up and for confirmation yun sa Vietnam authorities,” he said.

Remulla said Ang may have escaped through a backdoor channel in Mindanao, noting that he has no record of departure with the Bureau of Immigration.

“Wala akong alam sa culture nila doon. Hindi ko alam kung bakit doon. Hindi ko rin alam kung sino ‘yung connect niya doon. It just came to my attention na nandoon siya,” he added.

(I don’t know anything about their culture there. I don’t know why it’s there. I also don’t know who they are connected to there. It just came to my attention that they are there.)

However, Remulla said the manhunt operations against Ang in the country will continue.

He said so far, 200 raids have been conducted in the search for Ang, who is facing kidnapping with homicide and serious illegal detention charges in relation to the case of the missing sabungeros.

Ang’s passport has already been cancelled to limit his international movement and Philippine authorities have already tapped the International Criminal Police Organization for the issuance of a red notice to rally global cooperation in his apprehension.

A P20-million bounty is also being offered for Ang’s arrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)