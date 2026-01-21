Atong Ang surrenders firearms

FUGITIVE businessman and gaming Charlie "Atong" Ang surrendered his firearms to the Mandaluyong police, a police official confirmed on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

In an interview with reporters, Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms and Explosives Office acting chief Brigadier General Jose Manalad Jr. said Ang’s lawyer, Atty.Mikaelo Jaime Reyes, turned in five firearms registered under his client’s name to the Mauway police sub-station in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, January 20.

This includes a rifle, three pistols and a revolver.

“Meron po silang isinuko and according to them ‘yung isa nawawala,” said Manalad.

(They surrendered some, and according to them, one is missing.)

Ang’s lawyer also presented an affidavit of loss, pertaining to one rifle, executed by him in October 2025.

Ang was placed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on its “most wanted” list and offered a P10 million reward.

He was ordered arrested over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping with homicide and serious illegal detention of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts.

Ang was tagged as “armed and dangerous” due to his pool of security aides apart from the firearms which were revoked by the PNP following the arrest order. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)