Aug. 17 rainfall pattern in QC not similar to rains during Ondoy

MANILA – Although a significant amount of rainfall was recorded in Quezon City on Monday, the rainfall pattern was not similar to the rains that drenched the area during tropical cyclone Ondoy in 2009, the head of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astrononomical Services Administration (PAGASA) clarified.

PAGASA's Science Garden Station in Quezon City recorded 201.7 mm. of rainfall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

In contrast, the same station recorded 455 mm. of rainfall over a 24-hour period during Ondoy.

"Heavy rainfall was continuous for about six hours during Ondoy. The (recorded rainfall in Quezon City) reached 341 mm. in six hours," PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

He noted that in comparison, a surge of rainfall was observed on Monday.

"There was a surge. There was heavy rainfall during the five-hour window. It weakened after an hour, and a surge was observed again at around 2 p.m.," Servando explained.

PAGASA forecasts the prevailing southwest monsoon to drench most parts of the country, especially Luzon and Western Visayas.

It advised the public to take precautions against possible flash floods and landslides. (PNA)