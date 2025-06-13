'Auring' weakens into LPA; easterlies, 'habagat' to bring rains

MANILA – Tropical cyclone Auring has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) as of 2 a.m. Friday and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau said.

The LPA, located 580 km. north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m., is unlikely to redevelop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Several areas will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by three weather systems.

Such weather condition will prevail over Batanes due to the LPA's trough; Ilocos Region and Babuyan Islands due to the southwest monsoon or "habagat"; and Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

The easterlies, meanwhile, will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across the northern and western sections of northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)