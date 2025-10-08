Aurora ecozone taps Spanish firms to develop food, cold chain hub

MANILA – Spain-based groups will assist in the development of a food and cold chain logistics hub inside the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) in Casiguran, Aurora.

The investment promotion agency said Tuesday the hub will occupy five to 10 hectares, according to a press release.

APECO president and chief executive officer lawyer Gil Taway said initial talks were held with engineering firm IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture S.A.U., and designer Fira Barcelona during an investment mission to Spain on Sept. 29 to Oct. 3.

He said a working group will be formed to draft the memorandum of agreement (MOA) within 60 days and finalize the list of projects with IDOM and Fira.

Taway said they proposed to IDOM officials a feasibility study for a food and logistics hub similar to the 100-ha. wholesale and logistics hub called Mercabarna, which was developed by the Barcelona City government.

He said IDOM officials also offered to help APECO gain access to investment-ready projects that may be of interest with IDOM’s partners, such as the Asian Development Bank.

“IDOM’s proposal aligns with our goal to make Casiguran the Fishing Capital of the Pacific and our vision of boosting agricultural output while promoting value-adding activities for Aurora’s agri-based industries. This partnership can help us build the infrastructure backbone that supports food security, investment, and job creation,” he said.

APECO officials also met with Fira Barcelona chief executive officer Ricard Zapatero to discuss a possible tie-up for a world-class convention center within the ecozone.

“Our meetings with Fira Barcelona and IDOM opened concrete opportunities for collaboration that align with APECO’s master development plan. These partnerships can help bring world-class infrastructure and investment to Casiguran,” Taway said. (PNA)