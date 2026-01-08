Aurora police caps 2025 with strong gains in crime prevention

CAMP RAVINA, Aurora – The Aurora Police Provincial Office (PPO) closed 2025 with notable accomplishments, marking the period of intensified law enforcement efforts and strengthened peace and order initiatives across the province.

In a statement Thursday, Aurora PPO director Col. Robert L. Petate said the command recorded successes in campaigns against loose firearms, illegal drugs, gambling, insurgency and environmental crimes.

In its campaign against loose firearms, the Aurora PPO reported 164 operations, seizing 23 unregistered firearms and securing the voluntary surrender of 141 firearms by residents.

Forty-nine anti-illegal drug operations throughout the year also led to 52 individuals arrested and the seizure of 132.871 grams of illegal drugs valued at PHP903,522.

Efforts to curb illegal gambling led to four successful operations, resulting in 15 arrests and the confiscation of nearly PHP5,000 in bet money.

As part of the government’s anti-insurgency campaign, the Aurora PPO facilitated the voluntary surrender of 41 former members of Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs), Militia ng Bayan and sectoral front organizations.

The PPO also intensified its manhunt operations, serving a total of 281 arrest warrants, leading to the apprehension of 78 most wanted persons and 203 other wanted persons.

The PPO’s 19 anti-illegal logging ops with local environmental offices resulted in the seizure of 2,974.67 board feet of sawn lumber valued at PHP512,880 and arrested 31 people facing charges under Presidential Decree No. 705, or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.

Petate credited the year’s accomplishments to disciplined police work and strong community cooperation.

“The success of these operations reflects our tireless pursuit of justice, safety, and peace in Aurora. We remain firm to protect our communities and dismantle criminal networks through strategic partnerships and public cooperation,” he said. (PNA)