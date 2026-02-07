Australia, PH agree on mutual recognition of seafarer certificates

MANILA – Australia and the Philippines have agreed on a document that would facilitate the mutual recognition of seafarer certificates, a move expected to reduce administrative barriers between the two countries.

Australia’s Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Sonia Malaluan finalized the arrangement during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Manila City on Friday.

Beyond easing administrative hurdles, the Australian Embassy in Manila said this agreement would further boost trade and shipping logistics between the two maritime states.

In addition, Australia formally endorsed the Philippines-led Manila Declaration on Seafarers’ Human Rights, Safety and Well-being.

“For Australia, these measures mean smoother trade and more efficient maritime operations – supporting our ongoing ambitions under Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040,” Innes-Brown said.

“At the same time, we’re working to support the rights and livelihoods of Filipino seafarers, reaffirming the Philippines’ indispensable role in global shipping as a leading supplier of skilled maritime labor.”

He pointed out that almost 95 percent of Australia’s two-way goods trade with the Philippines is seaborne.

In 2024 and 2025, Australia was visited 52 times by Philippines-flagged vessels – the highest number in the past five years, he added.

“Together, Australia and the Philippines are building a partnership that keeps our economies moving and our seas connected," he said.

Malaluan, meanwhile, said the MOU reaffirms Manila’s “commitment to maintaining a robust and internationally compliant system of training, assessment, and certification for Filipino seafarers, consistent with global maritime expectations.”

The announcements follow the successful re-election of both Australia and the Philippines to the International Maritime Organization Council, and come as the two countries celebrate 80 years of bilateral relations in 2026. (PNA)