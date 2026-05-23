Australia reaffirms commitment to PH as bilateral ties reach 80 years

MANILA – Australia on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to remain a trusted friend and strategic partner of the Philippines as the two nations marked 80 years of diplomatic relations.

In a statement, the Australian Embassy in the Philippines said Canberra remains committed to supporting Manila’s sustained development and advancing shared priorities under their growing partnership.

“Australia remains committed to working alongside the Philippines as a trusted friend and partner, advancing shared priorities in key areas such as defense and maritime cooperation, trade and investment, education, development cooperation, and people-to-people links,” it said.

The two nations formally commemorated the milestone during the day with a ceremony at the Quezon Memorial Shrine, which was illuminated in green and gold, Australia’s national colors.

Formal diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Australia were established on May 22, 1946, with the opening of the Australian Consulate in Manila.

Over the decades, the relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership, enabling both countries to expand cooperation in response to emerging regional challenges.

A groundbreaking ceremony was also held in Quezon City for a historical marker commissioned by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), recognizing Australia’s support for President Manuel L. Quezon and his government during World War II.

“In 1942, Australia welcomed President Manuel L. Quezon and his government during one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history,” Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown said.

“That spirit of friendship endures today, in our strategic partnership, our extensive cooperation, and in the more than 400,000 Filipinos who call Australia home,” he added, noting that Quezon City was the most fitting venue to celebrate Australia and the Philippines’ Friendship Day and anniversary.

In early 1942, Quezon and his government fled the besieged island of Corregidor to continue the fight for liberation.

Their journey took them by submarine to Panay, then by steamer and PT boat through dangerous waters in the Visayas before boarding B-17 bombers from Mindanao.

They arrived in Darwin, northern Australia, on March 27, 1942, before proceeding to Melbourne, where they were welcomed by the Australian government and General Douglas MacArthur.

Also present at the Quezon City ceremony were Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim, NHCP Executive Director Carminda Arevalo, and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. (PNA)