Australian-American man wanted in U.S. for sex offenses barred by BI at NAIA Terminal 1

AN AUSTRALIAN-AMERICAN man has been barred entry to the Philippines as the 54-year-old foreigner as he is wanted by the United States authorities for multiple sex offenses.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI), in a statement on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, identified the Australian-American national as Robert David Fenton.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement that Fenton attempted to enter the country on April 14, arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City from Brisbane, Australia.

However, immigration officers later learned that Fenton's name was flagged in the Interpol derogatory system, triggering a red notice indicating his wanted status in the U.S. for sex crimes.

According to Jaime Bustamante, acting chief of the BI-Interpol unit, Fenton faces charges in the U.S. for aggravated indecent assault against a minor under 16 years old, along with corruption of minors, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and statutory sexual assault.

The BI personnel denied him entry and issued an exclusion order. He was also added to the immigration blacklist as an undesirable alien.

Tansingco said Fenton boarded a flight to Los Angeles at NAIA last April 23. (KAL)