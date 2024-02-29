Australian government to invest $20M for development of PH justice system

THE Australian government announced on Thursday, February 29, 2024, that it will invest $20 million in support of the reform and improvement to the Philippines’ justice system.

The announcement was made by the office of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while President Ferdinand Marcos was in Australia where he addressed the country’s Parliament.

In a separate joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he and Marcos discussed the ways forward the close collaboration between the Philippines and Australia as strategic partners.

He said the relationship of the Philippines and Australia was strengthened by warm and close personal connections also through the over 400,000 Australians with Filipino heritage who make a wonderful contribution to modern multicultural Australia.

“We’re ambitious for what we can achieve together and on place that way our working actively to build a peaceful region where international law is respected and waterways are open for trade,” said Albanese.

“Australia and the Philippines share a vision for an open, stable, and prosperous region where disputes are settled through agreed rules, norms and institutions. Asean centrality is critical to this and it will be a great honor to host all the leaders of Southeast Asia in Melbourne next week, for the Asean-Australia special summit,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)