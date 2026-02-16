Australian navy frigate in Zambales for interoperability drills

MANILA – An Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), HMAS Toowoomba (FFH-156), is docked at Naval Operating Base Subic in Zambales for interoperability exercises, the Philippine Fleet (PF) said on Saturday.

The PF said in a statement that the Australian frigate arrived on Feb. 13 and will stay in the country until Feb. 16 as part of ongoing efforts to "strengthen Navy-to-Navy" relations.

"Upon arrival at Rivera Wharf, Subic Port, HMAS Toowoomba was accorded arrival honors and formally received by a Philippine Navy delegation led by Commander Marlon Paca-Anas PN, director of the Fleet Special Services Office," the PF said.

The visiting delegation, led by HMAS Toowoomba commanding officer, Commander Alicia Harrison, also paid a courtesy call on PF head Rear Admiral Joe Anthony Orbe.

"Discussions during the engagement focused on expanding maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability and identifying opportunities for future joint activities between the two Navies," the PF said.

The port visit features subject matter expert exchanges conducted aboard HMAS Toowoomba.

"Fleet personnel are participating in specialized workshops on Replenishment at Sea and seaworthiness -- key operational areas that contribute to sustained maritime operations and readiness," the PF said.

The engagement also sets the stage for the upcoming Exercise Kakadu, further strengthening multilateral maritime cooperation and professional ties among participating navies.

"Through these initiatives, both forces continue to enhance collective capabilities in support of regional maritime security and stability. The visit underscores the shared commitment of the PN and the RAN to deepening maritime collaboration, improving operational interoperability, and advancing mutual efforts toward a secure and stable maritime domain," it added. (PNA)