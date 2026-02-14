Austria wants to accede to ASEAN Treaty of Amity

MANILA – Austria is interested to join the growing number of parties to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

Austria indicated its intention to accede to the peace pact during Thursday's meeting between DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Vienna.

In a readout on Friday, the DFA said the top diplomats emphasized that the Philippines and Austria are “like-minded partners” with shared values of promoting the rule of law and multilateralism.

“Philippines-Austria friendship is reinforced by our cooperation in multilateral fora, supporting each other’s advocacies and candidatures in the United Nations and other international organizations,” Lazaro said, underscoring the importance of cooperation with Vienna especially during times of political uncertainties.

TAC is a legally-binding document that sets out the foundation for peaceful coexistence, trust, and stability among countries in the region. It is signed by at least 55 parties, including global powers like the United States, China, Japan, France, Canada, the European Union, India and Russia.

The Philippines, as this year’s ASEAN chair, will lead the commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of TAC on July 24.

The meeting in Vienna, the DFA said, also served as a venue to exchange views on regional and global issues affecting ASEAN and Europe.

Beyond regional cooperation, the two ministers affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations ahead of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vienna and Manila on Oct. 17, 2026.

The two also tackled wide-ranging issues, including strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, labor, education, life sciences and artificial intelligence.

Lazaro thanked Austria for its support for the earliest conclusion of a Philippines-EU Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to open more opportunities for economic cooperation. (PNA)