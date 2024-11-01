Authorities raid alleged scam hub in Bataan

MANILA – Authorities on Thursday raided a sprawling facility inside the freeport zone in Bataan allegedly operating as a scam hub and rescued close to a thousand workers.

Joint operatives from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), led by Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, and the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group raided the facility at CentroPark in Bagac, Bataan on the strength of a search warrant issued by a Malolos, Bulacan court on Oct. 29.

Central Luzon Regional Police Office chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan personally co-supervised the police teams.

Authorities said the facility ran love scams, cyberscams and online gambling operations.

The complex had a functioning dormitory as well as six buildings housing separate sub-operations.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said the firm operated under a permit from the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan but none to operate online gambling from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

“The companies are under Central Park, and owned by Central One Bataan. The property is part of the Camaya land development. So the primary lessor is Camaya land development,” Casio said.

Central One has a workforce of 1,500, mostly Filipinos.

Casio said the foreigners, around 50, will be detained separately from the Filipino workers. (PNA)