Authorities raid Angeles house over reported presence of Dela Rosa

Ponce said he immediately sent barangay officials, including village watchmen and barangay peacekeeping personnel, to witness the operation.

“Bandang alas 6 ng umaga, pinasok nila ang bahay ni Lakay Cariño dahil hinihinala nilang nandoon si Senador Bato,” Ponce said.

According to Ponce, authorities allegedly based their suspicion on reports that Dela Rosa may have transferred to Cariño’s pickup truck after leaving the Senate on the dawn of May 14.

Investigators, however, found neither Dela Rosa nor the pickup vehicle at the residence.

Ponce said Cariño had informed him last week that CIDG personnel had been making inquiries within the subdivision.

Cariño, who serves as Ponce’s security consultant and is also president of the senior citizens group in Barangay Balibago, reportedly left for Manila days before the raid.

Ponce said the situation remained peaceful during and after the operation.

Around 6:30 a.m., about 16 vehicles carrying CIDG, NBI, and PNP personnel were seen leaving the subdivision, he added.

“Maayos naman at hindi nagkagulo. Maaga pa kasi at tumulong din ang mga residente ng Diamond Residence Subdivision,” Ponce said.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the operation or confirm whether the raid was connected to efforts to locate Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)