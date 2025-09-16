Axed DPWH Bulacan officials face complaints over use of fake IDs

CRIMINAL complaints have been filed against dismissed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bulacan First District engineer Henry Alcantara and assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez over the use of fake government ID to play in casinos.

The complaint filed against Alcantara and Hernandez for violation of Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code, or the falsification of documents, was filed personally by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II before the Parañaque prosecutor’s office.

During a Senate investigation on the anomalous flood control projects where they were presented with evidence, Alcantara and Hernandez admitted using fake license cards to enter casinos.

Alcantara is hiding by the name Joseph Castro Villegas, while Hernandez under Marvin Santos de Guzman.

The two officials who are being linked to corruption involving flood control projects reportedly blew millions worth of bets in casino gambling.

Earlier, the LTO ordered a 90-day suspension for the driver’s licenses of Alcantara, Hernandez and three other DPWH Bulacan officials who were dubbed by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson as “BGC Boys” or Bulacan Group of Contractors in casino circles.

Mendoza said criminal complaints are also being prepared against Jaypee Mendoza, Edrick San Diego, and Arjay Domasig over the use of bogus government ID. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)