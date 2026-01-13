Axed DPWH engineers deny recanting statements

DISMISSED Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara and Brice Hernandez both denied recanting their statements related to investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, Alcantara’s legal counsel Emil Karlo Joven said reports on the alleged recantation of his client’s testimonies “are categorically false and misleading.”

“In short, Engr. Alcantara is not recanting his prior statements,” said Joven.

He maintained Alcantara’s steadfast commitment to cooperating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) with consideration to the memorandum of agreement they entered into as a prerequisite for his regular admission to the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program.

“Engr. Alcantara remains pledged to fulfilling his obligations under the memorandum of agreement to assist authorities in the pursuit of truth and accountability,” Joven added.

Lawyer Ernest Levanza, Hernandez’ legal counsel, also said that the alleged recantation is not true.

Earlier, the lawyer of Senator Joel Villanueva claimed that Alcantara is planning to retract his affidavit related to the flood control investigation.

Alcantara, who admitted involvement in the misuse of flood control funds, claimed delivering P150 million to Villanueva to make up for his demand for a P1.5 billion worth of project for multipurpose building in Bulacan.

He admitted, however, that Villanueva is not aware that the funds came from flood control project allocation.

Alcantara also tagged several lawmakers from the upper and lower chamber in the anomalous flood control projects.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano, however, warned that recanting their statements will only backfire to them as it will affect their admission to the witness protection program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)