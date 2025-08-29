Axed PNP chief Torre on 1-month leave

SACKED Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre III is on a one-month leave.

In a press conference, PNP-Public Information Office (PIO) chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Torre’s leave of absence is effective from August 28 to September 29 as approved by the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM).

“Ginamit po niya ‘yung kanyang leave na mandatory, special privilege leave, and service leave,” Tuaño said.

(He used his mandatory leave, special privilege leave, and service leave.)

Tuaño added that as of August 27, Torre is under the DPRM’s Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) on a “floating status.”

“Ang PHAU po ay isang unit ng DPRM kung saan ‘yung ating mga opisyal, commissioned officers or non-commissioned officers na habang naghahanap ng unit… habang naghahanap ng pwesto, nandiyan po sila,” Tuaño said.

(The PHAU is a unit of the DPRM where our officials, commissioned officers, or non-commissioned officers are assigned while they are waiting for a unit or a position.)

“Binibigyan din po ng duty kung mapapansin ninyo halimbawa nung mga nakaraang panahon po may mga parades po tayo, sila ‘yung mga nagiging elements, sila ‘yung mga nagiging troop commanders or battalion commanders sa mga parades. At sila rin ay nagdu-duty rin po; kung ikaw ay lieutenant colonel, sila ay nagdu-duty rin sa PCC (PNP Command Center) bilang mga command duty officers. May mga duty rin ‘yan, may mga functions,” he added.

(They are also given duties. For example, in the past during parades, they served as elements, troop commanders, or battalion commanders. They also perform other duties; if you are a lieutenant colonel, you may be assigned at the PCC as a command duty officer. They still have duties and functions.)

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, National Police CommissionVice Chairperson and Executive Officer Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said Torre will continue to receive the benefits of a four-star general, the highest rank in the police organization.

He said Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., who was appointed as the acting chief of the PNP, will receive benefits fit for a three-star general. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)