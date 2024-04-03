Axelum reinforces commitment to sustainability

AXELUM Resources Corp., the country’s leading fully integrated manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, continues to redefine its ways in addressing various societal pain-points that restrict equitable access and hamper inclusive growth.

Aligned with its founding vision, Axelum remains at the forefront of advancing sustainable development by empowering communities to thrive through permanent solutions that promote self-reliance.

For 2024, Axelum is set to institutionalize its sustainability agenda including long-term objectives anchored on its core pillars of education, health, livelihood and climate.

Since 1986, Axelum has been regarded as a key economic and social partner to the Municipality of Medina in Misamis Oriental, where it operates a world-class manufacturing facility that employs nearly 4,000 people from host communities.

Through the years, Axelum has been deeply involved in different social campaigns aimed at lifting people from the depths of poverty.

“Looking back, we are constantly reminded of our purpose, which is to help uplift the lives of our countrymen and contribute to nation-building particularly in Mindanao where we are present,” said Romeo I. Chan, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Axelum Resources Corp. “To fulfill that mission, it was imperative for us to embody that sense of culture and mindset from the very beginning. For the past 38 years, we have managed to stay true to that promise.”

Axelum’s sustainability framework will integrate objectives outlined by the United Nations Development Program, which focuses on poverty alleviation, improved well-being and environmental stewardship. This strategic approach will allow Axelum to identify areas where it can generate the most impacts and benefits to society.

Axelum strives to play a significant role in eliminating poverty in all of its forms by bridging access to basic economic services in the communities that it serves.

It is one with the international cooperation on climate change to combat the negative effects of global warming through climate resiliency initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our definition of excellence lies within our ability to share our success and create value particularly for vulnerable sectors of society,” added Chan. “We firmly believe our main social pillars will enable us to amplify our impacts and broaden our reach in the years to come. At Axelum, we are not just building a business, we are paving a brighter future for our communities, our country and our planet.” (PR)