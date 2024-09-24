Ayala matriarch passes away at 88

DOÑA Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, the matriarch of the Ayala family, died on Monday, September 23, 2024, at the age of 88.

Ayala Corporation confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, September 24, saying the matriarch was survived by her husband, Don Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman emeritus of Ayala Corporation; and their children Fernando, Beatriz, Patricia, Cristina, Monica, and Sofia.

Doña Beatriz was born in Spain on February 29, 1936. She married Don Jaime in 1958. The Ayala has been one of the most influential and richest families in the Philippines.

Ayala Corporation did not reveal the cause of Beatriz’s death, but said a memorial service will be held on Friday morning, September 27, at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park, Makati City.

The family said that in lieu of flowers, people can donate to two of Beatriz’s “favorite charities”: Friends of Elsie Gaches and Tuloy Foundation. (LMY)