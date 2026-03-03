Ayuda ban takes effect in Antipolo City

BEGINNING on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the provision of social services will be absolutely prohibited in the Second District of Antipolo City.

Based on Resolution 11185, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said there will be an absolute ban on the release of public funds during the period of March 4 to 13 in relation to the March 14 special congressional polls.

Social services programs, such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) of the Department of Labor and Employment, are covered by the ban when implemented in Antipolo City (Second District).

The absolute ban on the release of public funds, however, excludes burial and medical assistance.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia reminded all stakeholders to adhere to the prohibition.

"Kapag sinabing absolute ban, it means absolute ban. Huwag na sana hahanapan pa ng butas o susubukan ang resolve ng Comelec. There will be no room for compromise," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)