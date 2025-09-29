Azurin replaces Magalong in ICI

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 29, 2025, appointed retired Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as special adviser and investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

In a statement, the Office of the President (OP) said Azurin will assume his duties after completing his personal and administrative arrangements.

Azurin will replace Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who resigned from the post on Friday, September 26.

“The administration is confident that General Azurin’s experience and leadership will further strengthen the commission’s mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the OP said.

Marcos also thanked Magalong for his service.

“The President thanks Mayor Benjamin Magalong for his service and contributions during his tenure. His efforts in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the commission have been vital to the government’s campaign against corruption in infrastructure projects,” it added.

Marcos created the ICI, an independent body tasked with investigating corruption allegations related to flood control and other infrastructure projects nationwide.

The ICI is composed of retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. as chairman, former Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, and SGV and Co. country managing partner Rossana Fajardo as members. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)