Bacolor LGU opens Lenten photo exhibit

The local government unit (LGU) of Bacolor town on Monday opened a Lenten photo exhibit dubbed "Maleldo 2026."

The exhibit showcases the town's rich cultural and religious history along with activities in line with the season.

Mayor Eduardo "Diman" Datu led the event, organized which by the Municipal Tourism Office.

The exhibit featured old photos of Bacolor town, religious events as well as cultural events.

It also featured several images associated with the Lenten season.

"Through this exhibit, the municipal tourism office sought to educate the public on the sacred ceremonies, rituals, and practices that characterize Holy Week. Each photograph tells a story of devotion and tradition—from the solemn chanting of Pabasa, the communal offerings of Pasu, to visits to ancestral houses that preserve time-honored customs—inviting visitors to reflect on the profound significance of Maleldo in the life of the community," the municipal tourism office said.