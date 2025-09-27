Bad weather affects 520K families, reported deaths at 19

MANILA – The combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando (international name Ragasa), and Opong (international name Bualoi) have so far affected 520,165 families, while the number of reported deaths undergoing validation went up to 19, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Saturday.

Based on its 6 a.m. situational update, the NDRRMC said the figure, which is equivalent to 2,026,246 persons are residing in 4,219 barangays in 15 regions.

These include Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccskargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

As of this posting, 52,166 families being housed in 1,906 evacuation centers, while 40,913 families are being aided outside.

Meanwhile, of the 19 reported fatalities, only four are confirmed as of this time, all in Cordillera.

Still undergoing validation are 15 fatalities -- eight in Cagayan Valley, three in Central Luzon, another three in Bicol Region, and one in Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, there are reports of 18 injured, of which 14 have been verified; along with reports of 14 missing persons, all of which are still undergoing validation.

Damaged houses numbered 5,202, of which 4,494 are classified as "partially damaged" and 708 as "totally damaged."

Agricultural losses were estimated at PHP914.875 million, while those for infrastructure were placed at PHP822.164 million. (PNA)