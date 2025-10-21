Baguio Cathedral sets weekly Mass in Korean language

HOLY Masses in the Korean language presided over by Korean priests will be a weekly activity at Baguio Cathedral starting November 2025.

Based on Circular 15-2025, Baguio Bishop Rafael Cruz said there will be Holy Masses in the Korean language to be celebrated every Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Holy Face Chapel of the Baguio Cathedral.

"I extend a warm invitation to all Korean faithful within our Diocese who wish to celebrate the Holy Mass in your native language," said Cruz.

He said the Korean priests are also tasked to administer the Sacraments to their countrymen.

"Scheduling for Holy Days of Obligation and Solemnities can be arranged with the Korean priests and the Cathedral office," said the prelate.

For fellowship purposes, the bishop said a room at the Sangkabalayan building will also be provided for their gatherings, either before or after the weekly Masses.

Gate passes will also be issued to Korean Mass attendants, which shall grant them free parking in the Baguio Cathedral parking area during the Korean Mass and fellowship scheduled.

"It is my sincere hope that this provision for Mass and the Sacraments in the Korean language will be a source of spiritual nourishment and strength for you during your stay here in the Diocese," said Cruz.

According to the Seoul Times report on October 21, around 10,000 Koreans are now living in Baguio City, of which 90 percent is composed of students, while the rest are missionaries and adults. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)