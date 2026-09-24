Bailey bridge opens in Tarlac 3 weeks after Agana collapse

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday opened a Bailey bridge in Tarlac City, three weeks after the Agana Bridge collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains.

In a social media post, the DPWH said only light vehicles with a maximum load of 10 tons are allowed to use the bridge.

A maximum speed limit of 20 kph is also being implemented on the structure.

A Bailey bridge is a portable, prefabricated truss bridge designed for rapid assembly and installation, particularly in situations requiring the immediate restoration of road access.

The DPWH reminded the public to observe the prescribed load limit and the stop-and-go traffic scheme to ensure the safe and orderly passage of motorists and pedestrians.

The department also released a list of vehicles allowed to pass through the bridge, including sedans/hatchbacks, crossovers/SUVs, pickup trucks, standard passenger vans, jeepneys, lightweight trucks, coasters, motorcycles, e-bikes, and tricycles.

Prohibited vehicles include fuel trucks, dump trucks, buses, trailer trucks, and concrete mixers.

The DPWH conducted load testing on the bridge on Tuesday before allowing vehicles and pedestrians to use the structure.

During his Sept. 2 inspection of the damaged Agana Bridge in Barangay Cutcut 1, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the DPWH to immediately construct a Bailey bridge to restore temporary access. (PNA)