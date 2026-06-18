Baltazar, Phillips, Rosario reinforce Gilas for World Cup qualifiers

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas will be tapping the services of Justine Baltazar, Mike Phillips and Troy Rosario for the upcoming window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, with the Philippines looking to shore up its frontline amid key absences.

The trio earned call-ups as Gilas grapples with manpower issues in the frontcourt, with 7’1 Kai Sotto and 6’10 Quentin Millora-Brown expected to miss the July road games against New Zealand and Australia.

National team mainstay Calvin Oftana has also ruled himself out due to a scheduled toe surgery.

Baltazar, a 6-foot-9 forward center currently suiting up for Converge, returns to the national team fold after emerging as one of the PBA's most impactful big men.

Phillips, a 6-foot-8 athletic forward currently playing for the San Juan Knights in the MPBL, also gets the nod for the national team’s final 12-man roster.

The former De La Salle University standout was named UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player during his collegiate career and is expected to provide energy, rebounding and defensive versatility.

Rosario, meanwhile, adds size, athleticism and experience to a retooled Gilas frontline as the Philippines prepares for two physically demanding assignments away from home.

Leading the roster is naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who joins the national team shortly after powering Barangay Ginebra to the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

Also included are Ginebra guards Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarrientos, veteran San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo, and Meralco stalwart Chris Newsome.

Completing the lineup are Japan B.League campaigners Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo.

Coach Tim Cone earlier bared they are exploring the possibility of holding a media day and an open workout for fans, tentatively scheduled for June 22, before the team departs for New Zealand.

Gilas is set to leave for Auckland on June 23 for a week-long training camp aimed at helping the squad adjust to winter conditions before opening the window.

The Philippines will face New Zealand on July 3 in Auckland before taking on Australia on July 6 in Perth.

Gilas currently shares second place in Group A with New Zealand at 2-2, behind unbeaten Australia at 4-0.

Guam remains at the bottom of the standings with an 0-4 record. (PNA)