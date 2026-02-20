Bam Aquino denies 2028 VP run

SENATOR Bam Aquino has dismissed speculation that he will run for vice president in 2028, urging fellow leaders to set aside early political maneuvering and focus instead on the country’s pressing problems.

Aquino issued the clarification on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after rumors circulated online suggesting a possible tandem with Sara Duterte, who earlier announced plans to seek the presidency in 2028.

In a short statement posted on Facebook, Aquino denied he would serve as Duterte’s running mate and called out a news report hinting at a Duterte–Aquino partnership.

The speculation gained traction after Aquino said in a television interview that any murder-as-a-crime-against-humanity trial involving former President Rodrigo Duterte should “ideally” be held on Philippine soil.

Aquino later clarified that he respects the proceedings of the International Criminal Court.

Beyond denying the political rumors, Aquino stressed that public officials should prioritize urgent national concerns over early election talk.

“It is embarrassing to engage in politics while the people are going through so much,” Aquino said. “Our country is facing numerous challenges in education, in the economy, in the rising cost of goods, and in the fight against corruption. These are what we must prioritize, not political maneuvering.”

He added that discussions about the 2028 elections have their proper time but should not overshadow immediate national needs.

“The 2028 elections will come in due time, and there will be a proper moment to discuss them. But for now, what we must talk about are the matters that are important to the people,” Aquino said.

Aquino, who was elected to the Senate in 2025 and is serving a six-year term, said he remains focused on advancing legislative measures that directly benefit Filipinos, particularly students and young people.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, he has pushed several priority bills now included in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council agenda.

Among these measures are the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act, which aims to address the country’s 166,000-classroom shortage by allowing local government units and qualified non-governmental organizations to construct classrooms in their jurisdictions, subject to Department of Education standards.

The Senate recently approved the CAP Act and the Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (Cadena) Act also known as the Blockchain the Budget Bill on third and final reading.

Aquino said these reforms reflect the kind of governance Filipinos need today: solutions that respond to real problems rather than premature political campaigns. (ABC)